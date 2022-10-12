Eight South Carolina Restaurants Were Named the "Best BBQ Joints in the South"

Eight BBQ restaurants were named among the top 50 BBQ joints in the south. Southern Living

There is an ongoing debate about which restaurants serve the best BBQ in the South. Natives of Texas, Alabama, Mississippi, South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, and a plethora of others think they have the best BBQ and no one else comes close. Well, Southern Living wants to put an end to the debate - they just released a list titled, "The South's Top 50 Barbecue Joints", and eight restaurants from South Carolina made the top 50. Keep reading, I have a feeling you all will be proud of who came in at #1.

On Monday, September 26, 2022, Southern Living published, "The South's Top 50 Barbeque Joints", and of course, it set a firestorm in the culinary world! The last time Southern Living published this list was in 2019, and according to the publication, "a lot has changed in the barbecue landscape". Southern Living said that this year's list is a blend of old-school eateries and newcomers looking to earn their stripes in the southern BBQ world.

Southern Living's top 10 best BBQ restaurants are Lewis BBQ in Charleston, South Carolina at #10, Fresh Air Barbecue in Jackson, Georgia at #9, Lexington Barbecue in Lexington, North Carolina at #8, Archibald's Bar-B-Q in Northport, Alabama at #7, Franklin Barbecue in Austin, Texas at #6, Goldee's Bar-B-Q in Fort Worth, Texas at #5, Skylight Inn in Ayden, North Carolina at #4, Louie Mueller Barbecue in Taylor, Texas at #3, Snow's BBQ in Lexington, Texas at #2, and Scott's Bar-B-Que in Hemingway, South Carolina at #1!

Other South Carolina BBQ restaurants that made the list were Swig & Swine in Charleston at #49, Big T Bar-B-Q in Gadsen at #44, Home Team BBQ in Charleston at #38, Rodney Scott's Whole Hog Barbecue in Charleston at #25, McCabe's Bar-B-Q in Manning at #22, and Palmira BBQ in Charleston at #19. According to Southern Living, "there's simply no barbecue bite that can compare to Scott's Pee Dee-style whole hog".

To all of my BBQ connoisseur's out there, is this list accurate? How many of these BBQ joints have you tried?