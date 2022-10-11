Top Three Flights To Take From Myrtle Beach International Airport This Fall

Here are three nonstop destination flights you should consider taking from Myrtle Beach International airport this fall. Unsplash

Fall is in full swing and there is no better time than to start planning for a nice little getaway! Myrtle Beach International Airport currently has over 50 nonstop flights to some of the most exciting and adventurous destinations in America and around the world! Rather you want to go watch your favorite professional sports team play, go hiking, experience world-class cuisine, or just simply relax, this article just might feature a city that will make you want to start packing your bags and take flight!

Toronto, Canada is the only direct destination outside of the United States and it is a city that you should highly consider visiting! According to destinationtoronto.com, Toronto has a plethora of museums, beautiful parks, professional sports teams, theatres, and stunning architecture! Not to mention, you can take a day trip to see the unforgettable Niagara Falls! There is also plenty of things to do that are kid-friendly, so don't hesitate to make this a family trip!

Portsmouth, New Hampshire may not be the first destination that comes to mind when someone wants to plan a vacation. However, it is definitely a city that is worth visiting! Rather you want to explore its rich history, art, culture, world-class cuisine, or golf, Portsmouth is sure to have something for everyone, according to goportsmouthnh.com! Portsmouth is located one hour from Boston and it is one of New England's most popular port towns! If you decide to go, enjoy their tax-free shopping, walking tours, hiking, fishing, and live entertainment!

For all the music lovers out there, this destination will be a no-brainer. Nashville, Tennessee has live music 24/7, 365 days a year, and is one of the most popular destinations in America. "Broadway" in downtown Nashville is the most popular place for tourists to go and it is flooded with bars, clubs restaurants, shops, and so much more! The Country Music Hall of Fame Museum is also a must-visit! According to their website, the Museum holds hundreds of historical items such as instruments from legendary musicians, clothing items worn by country artists, and more than 30,000 moving images on film!

For more nonstop destination flights, please visit flymyrtlebeach.com! Would you visit any of these destinations?