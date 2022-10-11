Top Three Events To Attend in Horry and Georgetown Counties This Weekend

Let's take a look at the top three events that are taking place in Horry and Georgetown counties this weekend! Delish

The beginning of October was flooded with exciting events in Horry and Georgetown counties and that trend will definitely continue this weekend! The forecast is calling for great weather this weekend so it will be a perfect opportunity to enjoy some good food, live entertainment, and spend time with the family at an event! In this article, we will take a look at three of the top events that will be taking place this weekend in Horry and Georgetown counties!

The Sixth Annual Share the Love of Local Fall Festival will be taking place Sunday, October 16 from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm at the gorgeous Cooper House located at 6011 Dick Pond Road in Socastee! According to eventbrite.com, this is a family-friendly event and there will be shopping, food, drinks, pumpkins for sale, and games for everyone! There will also be a raffle for the chance to win gift certificates, products, and services from local businesses that include - massages, spa services, photography, food and beverage, and much more! Best of all, this event is free! For more information, look up this event on eventbrite.com!

The 33rd Annual Georgetown Wooden Boat Show will be taking place Friday, October 14 through Sunday, October 16 on Front Street in Georgetown, South Carolina! According to woodenboatshow.com, the event will feature over 100 classic wooden boats and will be displayed in the water on Front Street. There will also be a "Wooden Boat Challenge", "Kid's Model Boatbuilding", educational exhibits, food and entertainment, a beer garden, and much more! For more information, please visit woodenboatshow.com!

The Sixth Annual Myrtle Beach Jazz Festival will be taking place Friday, October 14 through Sunday, October 16 on historic Carver Street in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina! According to the website, The event will feature live performances from Terence Young, Phil Denny, Gino Rosario, Dee Lucas, Chocolate Chip and Company, Marcus Anderson, Adam Hawley, Jeanette Harris, and much more! General admission for this event is free! For more information, please visit myrtlebeachjazzfest.com!