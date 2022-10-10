This Greenville, NC Native Spends Up to $8 Million a Month Running His Businesses

This businessman and native of Greenville, NC explains how he spends up to $8 million a month running his businesses. Rolling Stone

A businessman and native of Greenville, North Carolina made a very shocking revelation recently on a podcast that he was featured on that had many people in awe - he stated that he spends anywhere from seven and eight million dollars a month making videos for his popular YouTube channel as well as promoting for several of his other businesses!

For those that are not familiar with Jimmy Donaldson AKA Mr. Beast, he is one of the most successful content creators on YouTube with a following of well over 100 million subscribers across all of his channels and averages millions of views each time he uploads a video. However, running his channel is not cheap and he explains that in an interview he had with host Graham Stephan on his podcast, "The Iced Coffee Hour", on September 27, 2022.

In the interview, Donaldson told Graham that he spends about $200,000 a month operating his "Beast Reacts" and "Mr. Beast Gaming" channel and anywhere from three to four million dollars a month on his main channel on YouTube. Although Donaldson refuses to reveal how much he makes from his YouTube channels, according to a 2022 Forbes report he earned an estimated $54 million in 2021. Donaldson also said in the interview that he takes all of the revenue he makes from his YouTube channels and reinvests it back into his businesses - he does not stash the money away.

One of his most lucrative businesses is "Mr. Beast Burger". According to mrbeastburger.com, Mr. Beast Burger was created in December 2020 and is known as a "ghost kitchen". According to Wikipedia, a ghost kitchen is a food service business that serves customers exclusively by delivery and pick-up based on phone and online ordering. Ghost kitchens operate out of existing restaurant kitchens. In addition to his ghost kitchen, he also has a snack website called "Feastables" where he sells his own line of chocolate products. Be sure to check Donaldson out on his YouTube channels!