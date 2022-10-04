Here Are Three of the Best Food Trucks on the Grand Strand

Taking a look at three of the best food trucks on the Grand Strand! Facebook

Food trucks have become quite popular over the last several years, and the reason why is simple - they have some of the best food you will ever eat. Rather it be mouthwatering cheeseburgers, seafood, Mexican, soul food, or even pizza, there is a food truck out there that has something to satisfy your taste buds! In this article we are taking a look at three of the best food trucks on the Grand Strand. These food trucks were selected based on Google reviews, Yelp, and of course - word of mouth!

"The Fish Shak" has been serving up some of the best seafood and sandwiches from their food truck since 2020, and with their popularity rising day by day it seems like they will continue to do so for many years to come! According to their website, The Fish Shak is located on Old Hwy 17 Business in Murrells Inlet, and in addition to offering walk-up window service, takeout, and call ahead orders, they have a catering team that will travel to the location of your event and provide full catering services to your party! They have a variety of seafood options that include white flounder, jumbo shrimp, Po' Boy sandwiches, shrimp tacos, and much more! For more information, visit their website at fishshakfoodtruck.com!

"Caribbean Jerk Cuisine" was founded by Kamal Fraser and his food truck has become one of the most popular on the Grand Strand! According to their website, Caribbean Jerk Cuisine offers some of the most popular Caribbean cuisine that includes jerk chicken, curry chicken, Ackee and salt-fish, Escovitch fish, oxtails, curry goat, jerk wings, jerk chicken pasta, and so much more! Caribbean Jerk Cuisine is located at 1022 3rd Avenue in Conway, SC, 29526. For more information, visit their website at caribbeanjerkfood.com!

"Benito's Rolling Oven", a wood fired pizza food truck which is based out of North Myrtle Beach, SC, is like no other and offers a very unique experience for a food truck! According to their website, you can watch your pizzas get wood-fired in their mobile brick oven! That's right, they make everything on site! They offer a wide variety of choices which include traditional cheese pizza, Margherita, pepperoni, and more! Benito's Rolling Oven also does catering for corporate events, weddings, fundraisers, and much more! for more information, please visit benitosrollingoven.com!