The Top Three Burger Spots in the Grand Strand

One dish that is a staple for any foodie is a big, juicy, well cooked burger! While there are many places along the Grand Strand that make good burgers, there are a few places that keep people coming back for more and are highly talked about! In this article we will talk about three of the best burger spots in the Grand Strand! These restaurants were chosen based on Google reviews, polls on social media, as well as the best form of marketing...word of mouth!

River City Cafe is one of the most if not the most popular burger spots in the Grand Strand and they have the accolades to prove it, according to their website! They were voted the "Best Burger on the Grand Strand" in 2021 in WMBF's "Best of the Grand Strand" and have been featured in USA Today and many other major media outlets! In addition to their "world-famous burgers", they also mouthwatering chicken wings, salads, Blooming Onion, as well as amazing chicken sandwiches! River City Cafe has several locations across the Grand Strand, check out rivercitycafe.com to see which one is closest to you!

Hamburger Joe's opened up right after Hurricane Hugo in October 1989 and has been serving some of the best and affordable burgers on the Grand Strand ever since, according to their website! In addition to their awesome burgers, they also have amazing hot dogs, grilled chicken sandwiches, BBQ plates, and even fried bologna sandwiches! Hamburger Joe's has two locations, one in North Myrtle Beach and another one in Surfside! For more information, please visit hamburgerjoes.com!

Greg's Cabana Bar and Grill has earned the reputation as one of the best burger spots on the Grand Strand and they have the menu and staff to back it up, according to their website! In addition to their mouthwatering burgers, they also have some of the best ribs (half or full rack), fish and chips, prime rib sandwiches, and chicken sandwiches in the area! They are a "neighborhood bar and grill", so feel free to go there and watch your favorite sports team or sporting event on their big screen televisions! Greg's Cabana Bar and Grill is located in Murrells Inlet at 2800 US-17 Business, for more information please visit gregscabana.com!