The Top Three Events To Attend in Myrtle Beach This Week

These are three events in Myrtle Beach that you will not want to miss this week!

There is always something fun and exciting to do in the city of Myrtle Beach and this weekend is no different! In this article, we will take a look at the top three events that are taking place this week. Rather you want to eat some seafood and listen to some live music or participate in an event for a good cause, this list is guaranteed to have an event that will be family-friendly and full of excitement!

The Lowcountry Food Bank will be having a Food Drive at "Melt", which is located at Broadway at the Beach, according to visitmyrtlebeach.com. The event is taking place on Wednesday, September 28 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Guests are encouraged to bring a non-perishable and unopened food donation of their choice to the event, which will be distributed to local families in need this fall. The most needed foods are Tuna and canned meats, low sugar cereal, peanut butter, grain rice, pasta, and canned fruits and vegetables. There will be complimentary light appetizers and a cash bar available for those who attend. For more information, please visit lowcountryfoodbank.org.

For those that are in the mood for some great Caribbean-inspired cuisine and live music, you are in luck! The Second Annual Fall Jerk Fest will be taking place October 2 from 12:00 pm to 10:00 pm on Broadway Street in the heart of Myrtle Beach, according to the Kirky Events website. There will be food trucks, retail vendors, live entertainment, and wine tasting. For more information, please visit www.kirkyevents.com/fallfest!

Lastly, for all of the seafood lovers out there, you do not want to miss the "I Love Seafood Festival" that will be taking place Saturday, October 1, and Sunday, October 2, 3:00 pm to 11:00 pm each day at Burroughs & Chapin Pavilion Place, 812 North Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach! The event was supposed to take place earlier this month but had to be postponed. There will be giant Maine lobster tails, Alaskan king crab legs, snow crab legs, Maryland crab cakes, Florida Jumbo shrimp, and "Food Network" stars on-site, as well as an oyster and beer bar! In addition to that, there will be live entertainment by Chocolate Chip and Company, Virginia Rush, Shoot To Thrill, and much more! General admission for this event will be $10. For more information, please visit iloveseafoodfest.com!