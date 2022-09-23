Make Plans To Attend This Caribbean-Inspired Festival in Myrtle Beach in October

If you are a fan of Caribbean-inspired cuisine, you don't want to miss this event! Better Than Bouillon

If you are a fan of Caribbean-inspired cuisine, reggae music, and good wine, you do not want to miss the Second Annual Myrtle Beach Fall Jerk Fest! The event will take place on Sunday, October 2 from 12:00 pm to 10:00 pm on the historical Broadway Street in Myrtle Beach! According to its website, the festival also celebrates the history and revitalization of the historical Broadway street, which is home to many of the beach's first businesses and Myrtle Beach's very first road!

According to the website, this year's Jerk theme is paying homage to the legacy of African and Taino cultures in Jamaica. Jerk-style cuisine is fragrant, savory, and sweet, and is a part of Jamaica's history that can be traced back hundreds of years to the Maroons, according to jcskitchen.com

All of Broadway street will be shut down for this special event. Adults 21 and over can enjoy the event's exclusive "Wine Walk" and Hors d'oeuvres featuring six unique and great-tasting wines during the festival. You will be able to fill up your cup, walk around, and learn about the different businesses featured at the event!

This is a family-friendly event and there will be plenty of food trucks, vendors, and live entertainment showcased down the street. This is definitely a very unique event and will definitely be a great experience for those that are interested in learning more about Jamaican culture! The price for the wine ticket is $20 and you will get up to two ounces per tasting. For more information about this event, please visit kirkyevents.com!