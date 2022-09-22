Make Plans To Attend This Exciting Event in North Myrtle Beach This Weekend

Those who are a fan of different cultures will not want to miss this event in North Myrtle Beach this weekend! City of North Myrtle Beach website

If you are a fan of different cultures, good food, and live music, make plans to attend the 18th Annual Irish Italian International Festival in North Myrtle Beach, SC this weekend! The event takes place on Main Street in North Myrtle Beach on Saturday, September 24, 2022, and it is guaranteed to be a very exciting event! Best of all, the event is FREE, according to the City of North Myrtle Beach website.

According to the City of North Myrtle Beach, this will be a rain or shine event and approximately 15,000 people will be in attendance. There will be art and craft vendors, tons of festival food favorites, street performers, and two stages of live entertainment. Food vendors will also compete for the title of "Best Entree", "Best Decorated", and "Best Dessert".

If you are a fan of spaghetti, you will not want to miss the Spaghetti Eating Contest, sponsored by Ledo Pizza! If you think you have what it takes, the organizers of the festival want you to sign up! You can sign up at the Info Booth between 10:00 am and 12:00 pm at the festival, there is no entry fee. The rules are simple, the first person to clear their plate without using their hands wins! The contest will begin at approximately 1:30 pm.

There will be a plethora of talented performers on tap for the event! Brendan O'Conner will be kicking off the event at 10:00 am, followed by Coastal Carolina Shields Pipes and Drums, Mark McKinney and Company, Clover's Revenge, Austin Giorgio, Jebb Mac Band, and The Yacht Club! For more information, please visit nmb.us!