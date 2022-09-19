Make Plans To Attend This Exciting Chili Event in Myrtle Beach This Weekend

If you are a fan of great chili, you do not want to miss this event in Myrtle Beach this weekend! Dinner at the Zoo

For those in Myrtle Beach and surrounding areas, if you are a fan of great chili and live entertainment, you will definitely want to attend "Beach 'N' Chili Fest" this weekend in Myrtle Beach! The event will be located at Burroughs & Chapin Pavilion Place on 812 North Ocean Boulevard and will take place Friday, September 23 through Sunday, September 25! Best of all, general admission is FREE every day!

The event is being put on by the International Chili Society (ICS), which is the largest sanctioning body of chili cook-offs in the country, according to their website. It is in its 55th year and in its 2nd year in Myrtle Beach. The cook-off determines who can claim the title of World Champion and their portion of a $75,000 prize purse! Let's take a look at what will take place each day of the festival!

On Friday, September 23, the event kicks off with a Patriot Guard Riders & National Anthem performance by Sarah Singleton at 11:00 am. There will be a Community Chili Challenge presented by McCormick starting at 11:00 am, a Wonder Theatre Magic show at 1:00 pm, a Coastal Carolina Mascot dance at 2:00 pm, and a musical performance by Tru Sol Band from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm, according to the website.

On Saturday, September 24, the gates open at 11:00 am. Right after that, there will be a performance by the always exciting Paper Work, the World Open Chili Challenge presented by Kinders' at 11:00 am, a car show from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm, and a Coastal Tailgating Cornhole Tournament from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm, according to the website.

On Sunday, September 25, the gates open at 11:00 am and will feature a dog fashion show starting at 1:00 pm, a musical performance by Josh Brannon Band from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm, and awards will be handed out at 5:00 pm. For more information about this exciting event, please go to eatgreatchili.com!