Make Plans To Attend This Exciting Food Event at Market Common

You do not want to miss this exciting food event at Market Common! Market Common website

For all of the foodies in Myrtle Beach and surrounding areas, you should make plans to attend "The Taste of The Market Common and Sidewalk Sale"! The event takes place Saturday, September 24, 2022, from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm and will feature a variety of delicious food from several restaurants in Market Common, according to the Market Common website!

According to the website, you can purchase tickets at one of two ticket booths in Market Common which include one in front of Barnes & Noble and one outside 3061 Howard Avenue (on the corner of Nevers and Howard, across from Valor Park). Ticket sales are cash only, there are four ATMs available in Market Common.

Those that attend this event will be able to taste as many options as they want! Offerings will range from Southern, Tex-Mex, Asian, Italian, American, and specialty treats. Specialty foods will include chocolates, bubble tea, ice cream, and much more. While you are at it, check out the sidewalk sales and other entertainment as well! Organizers of the event are urging those that attend to vote for your favorite dishes on the back of the taste postcard that will be available at both ticket booths!

Also, please do not forget to enter for a chance to win the "Fall Prize Package"! The package will include two tickets to Carolina Opry as well as a $100 gift card to the Market Common restaurant with the most votes! In order to be eligible to win, you must visit all 10 restaurants that are participating in the event and have your postcard initialed by each restaurant. For more information, please visit marketcommonmb.com!