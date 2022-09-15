This Legendary Sandwich Shop Is Reopening in Myrtle Beach

This legendary sandwich shop is reopening after it closed earlier this year. Yelp

A legendary sandwich shop is reopening in Myrtle Beach after it closed earlier this year, according to a report by WPDE News. Many people have already caught wind of the news on social media and are excited about having the opportunity to dine at the restaurant again!

Mr. Sub closed its doors back in March 2022 after being open since 1979. The sub-style sandwich shop is not only popular with locals but also with vacationers who make sure to stop by the establishment for a tasty sandwich before heading back home. "To stay open for 43 years throughout the summer and winter, it's been incredible. It just shows you it's the home crowd that makes it worth it", said Ken Conley, the former owner of Mr. Sub in an interview with WMBF News earlier this year.

Now, the establishment has a new owner and he is looking to bring back the same great quality and nostalgia that people came to know and love at Mr. Sub for 43 years. The new owner, Ramy Elshaer, said he feels good about opening the sandwich shop back up and he can't wait to see a lot of smiling faces when the doors open once again.

"To start back, and bring it back, it makes me feel good. I like to see people excited when they eat, and they are happy. Normally with subs, I like to see when they bite the first bite and it's always exciting for them", Elshaer said in an interview with WMBF News.

Elshaer also wants to bring a few new things to Mr. Sub. He said he plans to touch up a few spots in the establishment as well as add a few modern features such as online ordering and delivery through companies such as DoorDash and GrubHub. He said if all goes as planned, Mr. Sub will open its doors in November.