Conway, SC

Make Plans To Check Out "Conway Burger Week" This Month

Kennardo G. James

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p2eak_0hrOmo2z00
Make plans to attend Conway Burger Week this month!Happily Unprocessed

For all the burger fans out there, the City of Conway has a very special treat for you this month! Get ready to enjoy some big, juicy, mouthwatering burgers during Conway Burger Week, presented by Pepsi Bottling Ventures! Conway Burger week will take place in Downtown Conway from September 19 - September 25 and some of the best restaurants in town have signed up to create their best burger creations for everyone to try, according to conwayalive.com! Let's take a look at what Conway restaurants have signed up so far and what their signature burger will be!

Bonfire - A Smokin' Taqueria will be participating in Conway Burger Week! and they are no strangers to winning awards for their exceptional food! They won "WMBF Best of the Grand Strand" for "Best BBQ" in 2021, according to their website. Their signature burger will be a BBQ shrimp cheddar burger with sweet pickled onions and smoked tomato ranch!

Caribbean Jerk Cuisine will be participating in Conway Burger Week! Caribbean Jerk Cuisine is a very popular food truck in Conway and surrounding areas, and has earned the reputation as one of the best food trucks in Horry County! Their signature burger will be a Jamaican jerk burger!

Chanti's Pizza will be participating in Conway Burger Week! Chanti's is best known for its Artisan cuisine which includes pizza, subs, and salads, however, they have an interesting dish for this event. Their signature burger will be a bacon cheeseburger pizza!

Crafty Rooster will be participating in Conway Burger Week! Crafty Rooster's burgers are definitely the crown jewel of their menu and they look forward to everyone trying their burger out for this event! Their signature burger will be a bacon jam burger with cheddar, jack, lettuce, tomato, and fried onions from Monday, September 19 through Thursday, September 22. Their signature burger for Friday, September 23 through Sunday, September 25, will be the CINO Burger with Chanticleer sauce, provolone, lettuce, tomato, and ranch!

Other Conway restaurants that are participating will be Crooked Oak Tavern, Groucho's Deli, Rivertown Bistro, Shine Cafe, Coopers Restaurant, and Trestle Cafe and Bakery! Conway Burger Week will take place on 428 Main Street in Conway, South Carolina. For more information, please visit conwayalive.com!

