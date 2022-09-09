This FREE Concert Series Is Returning to Downtown Myrtle Beach

Taking a look at this FREE concert series that is returning to downtown Myrtle Beach. Myrtle Beach on the Cheap

PSA to all of the music lovers in Myrtle Beach and surrounding areas. If you love live music, dancing, and good food - a free concert series is making a return this month in downtown Myrtle Beach! The concert series, which is named "Nights at Nance", will be back on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at Nace Plaza in Myrtle Beach's Arts and Innovation District, according to Myrtle Beach City Government.

The Myrtle Beach Downtown Alliance and the City of Myrtle Beach will co-host this FREE concert series that will feature performances by some of the most gifted local and regional bands around. There will be two concerts each month on Thursdays at the Nance Plaza and will run from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

A local favorite, Chocolate Chip and Company, will kick off the concert series on September 15. The band specializes in rhythm and blues, soul, funk, and classic rock and roll, according to their website. The lead man, Anthony Tony Lee Howard, is a master showman and will without a doubt keep you on your feet all night long!

Painted Man, another exciting band, will perform on September 29. The band plays a blend of soul music with "a lot of funk thrown into the mix", according to their website. They are known to get the party started wherever they perform, so be ready to sing and dance the night away!

Saxophonist and National Recording Artist, Darryl Murrill, will be taking the stage on October 13. Murrill has performed on stage with jazz greats like Tom Brown and Marcus Anderson, has performed at the Myrtle Beach Jazz Festival several times, and his music has been featured on prominent Smooth Jazz radio stations across the country, according to his website.

Julio and the Saltines will be performing on October 27. They have been dubbed "South Carolina's Ultimate Party Rock Band", and have had thousands of performances throughout the last decade, according to their website. The lead man, Julio Navarro, is one of the most electric vocalists in the area and will have you singing along with him all night long! For additional information, please email Myrtle Beach Downtown Alliance Director, Amy Barrett, at amy.barrett@mbdowntown.org.