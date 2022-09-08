Let's take a look at the top three pizzerias in the Grand Strand Eater NY website

One of the biggest questions that "foodies" along the Grand Strand have is, "where can I find the best pizza in the Grand Strand?". Although there are a plethora of pizzerias in the area, there are only a select few that people keep raving about. In this article, we will take a look at the top three pizzerias in the area. The pizzerias were picked based on polls conducted on social media, Google reviews, as well as word of mouth - which is still the best form of advertisement there is! If your favorite pizzeria did not make the list, give them a shout-out in the comment section!

First up is "King's Famous Pizza" located in North Myrtle Beach, SC just North of Barefoot Landing. King's Famous Pizza has been in business for 32 years and is a family-owned and operated Italian restaurant, according to its website. Although pizza is obviously their most popular item and the crown jewel of their menu, they also serve phenomenal gyros, pasta, and much more! Give them a call at 843-272-8414 or visit their website, kingsfamouspizza.com for more information.

Next up, we have "Gino's Real New York Pizza" which is located in the Forestbrook area of Myrtle Beach, SC. Gino's Real New York Pizza is not bashful and they truly believe they have the best pizza in the Grand Strand, according to its website! They have a variety of different pizzas which include white pizza, Sicilian, and the always popular Margherita. Don't feel like ordering a whole pizza? Don't worry, they sell their pizza by the slice as well! They are located at 3521 Belle Terre Boulevard, Myrtle Beach, SC, 29579. Visit their website, ginosrealnyforestbrook.com for more information.

Lastly, we have "Basil's Pizza" located in North Myrtle Beach, SC. According to its website, Basil's Pizza often hears that they have the "Best Pizza on the Beach", and they will continue to do whatever it takes to keep that reputation going. They have a variety of pizzas which includes meat-lovers, veggie, and the very interesting shrimp scampi pizza. They have a gluten-free option as well! They are located at 219 Sea Mountain Highway in North Myrtle Beach, SC. Give them a call at 843-249-0748 for more information!