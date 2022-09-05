Three Exciting Events To Attend in Florence County This Weekend

Here are three great events to attend in Florence County this weekend! Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce

One thing is for certain, there will not be a shortage of things to do in the Florence County area this weekend! There will be plenty of exciting family fun events to attend and lots of memories to be made. Rather you want to participate in a 5k for a good cause, eat some great food, or listen to some great live music, there will most likely be an event on this list that you want to attend this weekend. Let's take a look!

The 11th Annual Run for Brighter Days 5k run/walk will take place in Coward, South Carolina on Saturday, September 10, 2022, according to visitflo.com. The event will take place at Lynches River County Park located on Lynches River in the Pee Dee Region. The race this year takes place during National Suicide Prevention Week, which is September 4th-September 10th, with World Suicide Prevention Day being on September 10th.

The event this year will kick off with kids running prior to the 5k event. This is a kid-friendly event and the park includes an Environmental Discovery Center with interactive fun, live exhibits, and a treetop canopy walk. There will be live music with Roadtrip Radio, along with awards and a variety of great food. The 5k run/walk will start at 8:30 am. For more information on how to register for this event, please call 843-389-0550.

The 2022 South Carolina Tobacco Festival will take place on Saturday, September 10, 2022, in Lake City, South Carolina, according to visitlakecitysc.org. The event officially kicks off at 9:00 am with the Eastern SC Mustang Club's Classic Car Show. The event will have face painting, pony rides, a petting zoo, a farmer's market, local artisans, and a live performance from the legendary band, Chairman of the Board. The event will be on Village Green 133 East Main Street in Lake City, and general admission is FREE. Please visit www.lakecitysc.org for more information.

"Freedom Festival" will be hosting a Food Truck Festival on Saturday, September 10, 2022, according to their Facebook page. The event is family-friendly and will feature over 20 food trucks with the best food in town including pizza, burgers, tacos, and much more! There will also be live entertainment, so come ready to dance! The event will be located at the Florence-Darlington Tech SIMT Building at 1951 Pisgah Road, in Florence, South Carolina. For more information, please call 843-468-7489.