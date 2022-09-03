Make Plans To Attend This Seafood Festival in Myrtle Beach This Month

A seafood fest in Myrtle Beach that you do not want to miss! Food & Wine

If you are a seafood lover, you will not want to miss this event that will take place later this month! The "I Love Seafood" fest will be taking place in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina September 10 through September 11 and will have a wide variety of fresh seafood, live entertainment, and much more!

There will be giant Maine lobster tails, Alaskan king crab legs, snow crab legs, Maryland crab cakes, jumbo blue crabs, Louisiana crawfish, Florida jumbo shrimp, Carolina croaker, and an oyster and beer bar. In addition to all of that, there will be "Food Network" stars on-site and there will be a food demonstration as well. General admission for the event is $10, and the event will be located at 812 North Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach.

Entertainment for that weekend will include Chocolate Chip and Company, Virginia Rush, Lejin, Nitara, Future Fambo, "Purple Madness" (a Prince tribute band), "Shoot To Thrill" (The Ultimate Women AC/DC Tribute Band), and the official I Love Seafood fest house band, Groove Nation. Check the I Love Seafood website for performance times.

According to their website, the I Love Seafood fest's mission is to combine the artistic and social tradition of seafood cooking while listening to great music from award-winning music legends. The fest is for a good cause and is presented by the 501ce Dayson Diamond Youth Foundation, a non-profit organization.

The objectives of the organization are to fight illiteracy, build rewarding lives and promote positive change in the lives of underprivileged youth and young adults. The fest partners with other non-profit organizations in multiple cities along the East and West coasts in order to raise funds to give back to communities in need, according to their website. For more information, please visit iloveseafood.com.