Here Is an Event That BBQ Lovers Don’t Want To Miss in Myrtle Beach

Those that love good BBQ will not want to miss this event in Myrtle Beach later this month! Buy This, Cook That website

There are very few things that most residents of South Carolina love more than good BBQ. If you are one of those people, you definitely do not want to miss the Eighth Annual "Grillers Cup"! The event will take place at Lakewood Camping Resort in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina September 23 through September 24, according to their website. The event is benefitting "Backpack Buddies", a non-profit organization that works to help eliminate child hunger in the community. The organization supplies participating schools with nutritious, self-serve food to feed children when not at school, according to their website.

There will be two competitions that weekend, the "Best Chicken Wing" competition and the "Best Pork Butt" competition, and will include more than 20 competitors. Grilling enthusiasts and pit masters are encouraged to register to compete in both competitions. The "Best Chicken Wing" competition will take place Friday, September 23, 2022, and will be judged by a team of celebrity judges. The cash prize for the best wings is $300, according to the Lakewood Campground website.

However, the stakes are a little higher for the pork butt competition. The pork butt competition will take place on Saturday, September 24, 2022, and the competition is sanctioned and judged by the South Carolina BBQ Association and counts toward the state championship rankings, according to the Lakewood Campground website.

First place for the "Pork Butt Competition is a trophy, $1,500, and free entry to the 2023 event, second place gets a trophy and $1,000, and third place gets a trophy and $800. For those interested in competing in the event, the fee to participate in this event is $300 and that will include one campsite, each site is at least 35 feet. For more information, please visit lakewoodcampground.com.