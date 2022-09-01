Myrtle Beach Plans To Honor This Former Legendary Coach This Month

Myrtle Beach will have a special ceremony to honor this former legendary coach later this month. WMBF News

The Myrtle Beach Seahawks high school program has had its fair share of championships and great coaches over the years. Doug Shaw, Buddy Rogers, Mickey Wilson, Jennifer Dennison, and a host of others. However, one of them will be honored later this month in Myrtle Beach.

On Wednesday, September 21, 2022, there will be a special tennis center renaming ceremony to memorialize Rivers Lynch, a well-known and respected teacher and tennis coach, at 4:00 pm. The event will take place at 3302 Robert Grissom Parkway, and is located next to Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium. Speakers for the event will include representatives from Horry County Schools and the City of Myrtle Beach, according to Myrtle Beach City Government.

The late Rivers Foster Lynch was born in Florence, South Carolina, and attended J.C. Lynch High School in Coward, South Carolina. Lynch attended the University of Appalachian State in Boone, North Carolina, and got a degree in Physical Education. He then went on to teach at J.C. Lynch High School, North Myrtle Beach High School, Myrtle Beach High School, and Early College High School, according to his obituary.

Lynch coached several sports including boys and girls basketball, volleyball, baseball, track, and tennis. He was not only recognized locally as an extraordinary coach but nationally as well. He won the following awards: SC Tennis Coach of the Year in 1992, USTA Tennis Family of the Year in 1994, SC Athletics Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2007, National Tennis Coach of the Year in 2009, and High School Sports Report Lifetime Achievement Award in 2009.

Although Lynch coached several sports, he was best known for being one of the best tennis coaches in the nation. From 1991 to 2009, his teams won a staggering 11 Tennis State Championship Titles. However, Lynch also was a positive role model who helped shape many students' lives in the classroom. Many say that he always had a smile on his face, something that I can personally attest to. He passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019, from a heart attack at his home.