Evelyn Murray Drayton of Georgetown, South Carolina is a very successful woman and has done many great things in life. She is an ordained minister, author of eight books, a recording artist, and has had the pleasure of being a repeat guest on many live television shows. However, she almost lost her life before getting the opportunity to accomplish any of those things.

In Drayton's book, "Anything's Possible: The 47 Day Prophecy", she detailed the vehicle accident that almost took her life on Sunday, June 2, 2013. The 47 represents the number of days that she stayed for medical treatment in Florence.

"I had attended a friend's church service in Florence, SC and by evening was headed back home in Georgetown, the Plantersville area. I was involved in a head-on collision in Johnsonville where emergency workers used the jaws of life to extricate me from the vehicle and rushed me to McCleod hospital. Unfortunately, I never made it back home that day, but neither did the other driver who sadly perished on the scene", Drayton told me in an interview via email.

At the hospital, doctors determined that Drayton had multiple injuries including brain hemorrhage, collapsed lungs, broken ribs, lacerated liver, broken back, broken pelvis, and a broken leg. She also had to be resuscitated several different times. "The doctors told my husband I may not make it through the night", she said.

Although it was a long road to recovery and many hard days after the accident, Drayton came back stronger than ever and is in high demand nowadays. She said that she has landed several speaking engagements, and has inspired many people going through tough times.

It has been 10 years since the accident, however, Drayton said that life is great and that she would not change a thing. "My memory still seems to trick me sometimes, but my husband laughs and says, 'that's not the accident, that's old age", she said.

You can read more about Drayton on her website, evelyndrayton.org, as well as purchase her books, or even book her for a speaking engagement.

Kennardo "Greg" James