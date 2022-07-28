A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part I

We will be taking a look at the best gas station restaurants in SC, starting with Roy's Grille Destination BBQ website

If you are from down south, odds are you have eaten a meal from a gas station restaurant at some point in your life. There is nothing like going to fill up your tank with gas, then getting a hot and delicious meal afterward. Or, you can simply just go and enjoy a hot meal.

For many locals in and near Lexington, they seem to think "Roy's Grille" not only has the best BBQ and food in the area - they truly believe that the eatery has some of the best food in the state of South Carolina. All of that great southern cooking can be found in a local Lexington Exxon station where the chef and owner set up shop several years ago.

The owner and chef of Roy's Grille, Chris Williams, has had a passion for cooking since he was a child and said that he owes his culinary skills to his family as well as being raised in the country.

"I have always had an infatuation with food. Growing up in the country, we raised our own animals and grew a lot of our own vegetables. So when it was time to cook, we would gather our own vegetables and slaughter our own pigs and chickens. That's when cooking was real." Williams told the "Destination-BBQ" website.

Roy's Grille opened for business on September 16, 2014. Williams named the eatery in honor of his grandfather, Leroy Carter. Even in the beginning, they still served breakfast, lunch, and dinner. However, he tried selling higher-priced items like ribeye steaks.

When Williams realized that a gas station was not the best place to sell fine dining caliber food, he quickly went back to the drawing board and began to feature southern favorites that everyone knows and loves.

Some of the best-selling items on the menu are William's seven-cheese mac and cheese, shrimp and grits, fried chicken, BBQ ribs, omelets, breakfast sandwiches, and a "smokehouse rice". The rice has pork, peppers, and diced-up rib meat in it.

Don't forget to save room for dessert. Roy's Grille has world-class banana pudding, sweet potato pies, triple chocolate brownies, cheesecakes, and fresh cobblers. Everything at Roy's Grille is freshly made fresh to order and virtually everything in the eatery is homemade.

Roy's Grille is located in Lexington, SC on 711 W Main St, and is open Monday through Friday. You can reach them at 1-803-359-0994.