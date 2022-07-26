Take a Look at This Award-Winning Seafood Restaurant in Charleston, SC

Let's take a look at a seafood restaurant in Charleston, SC that has many people raving about their world-class food. Gillie's Seafood website

For many years now, Charleston, South Carolina has been recognized as one of the nation's top-ranking cities for culinary cuisine (we will talk about this more very soon). However, when people want world-class seafood, Charleston is on the short list of places to visit for "foodies" across the nation.

One restaurant in Charleston that has many people across America raving is "Gillie's Seafood". The restaurant is owned and operated by world-class chef, Sean Mendes.

Mendes has earned a plethora of accolades over the years which include being named "South Carolina Chef Ambassador in 2017, the winner of the Discovery Channels "Moonshiners: Smoke Ring" in 2021, and has appeared on the Food Network several times.

According to Gillie's website, when Mendes envisioned the restaurant, he wanted people to "feel like you are at a Grandma's house. That might explain why there is a "Grandma Wall" in the restaurant that is dedicated to all grandmothers, you can even bring a picture of your grandmother if you visit and they will hang it on the wall!

All of their food is made from scratch daily, and if you want some of their world-famous cornbread - you better get there early. Due to the popularity of the item, they might be out of it during your visit.

A few of Gillie's most popular items are their award-winning shrimp and grits, fried green tomatoes, Po Boy sandwich, seafood baskets (shrimp, flounder, oysters, and many others), and seafood gumbo.

If you are not the biggest fan of seafood, don't fret, their "on-land" menu is just as good. They also fried chicken and baked chicken, pork chops, chicken livers, meatloaf, and mac and cheese that can compete with the best in the country. Just be sure to save room for dessert.

Gillie's Seafood is located on 805 Folly Road in Charleston, SC, 29412. You can call them at 1-843-297-8615.