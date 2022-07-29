Taking a Look at One of the Best Players in SC Football History

Kennardo G. James

Taking a look at one of the best players in SC history

If you are a fan of football or even just a casual follower of the sport, odds are you have heard of Marcus Lattimore.

Lattimore was born in Duncan, South Carolina, and got national attention when he played for James F. Byrnes High School in Duncan. He is widely recognized as one of the most decorated players in South Carolina high school football history, was named "South Carolina's Mr. Football, and played in the 2010 U.S. Army All-American Bowl.

However, his time at the University of South Carolina where he played under Stever Spurrier is where he really made a name for himself. He made an immediate impact his freshman season for the Gamecocks when he rushed for 1,197 yards, and had 17 touchdowns, according to Wikipedia.

As a result of that monster freshman season, Lattimore was named an All-American and was voted the National Freshman of the year, according to Wikipedia.

However, in Lattimore's sophomore season in 2011, he suffered a torn ligament and had to miss part of the season.

That was just the beginning of a rough collegiate career that had so much promise. In 2012, Lattimore dislocated his right knee, tore every ligament in it, and also suffered nerve damage. As a result, he was forced to end his collegiate career and declare for the 2013 NFL Draft on December 10, 2012.

Although Lattimore was selected by the San Francisco 49ers in the fourth round of the 2013 draft, he announced his retirement on November 5, 2014, after he was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list.

According to his website, Lattimore became the head coach at Heathwood Hall Episcopal School in Columbia, SC. In January of 2020, Lattimore resigned from that position.

Now, Marcus is a self-employed writer in Portland, Oregon, where he lives with his wife, Miranda, and their dog, Mocha. He focuses on personal mentorship and business mentorship as well as speaking engagements.

There is one thing for certain though. If Lattimore ever wants to get back in the football world, there are plenty of programs that would love to bring him aboard!

