Taking a Look at Lake Lanier

Many consider Lake Lanier to be the most dangerous lake in America.

America is well known for having a lot of beautiful lakes, and many people love to use them for water sports and other activities every year.

With 240 fresh lakes in the United States, there are plenty of lakes to choose from and millions of people take advantage of them every year. However, as you may know, although taking a trip to the lake is a lot of fun - it can be very dangerous as well.

Many publications consider Lake Michigan to be the most dangerous lake in America, however, one lake that has taken many lives and is just as dangerous is none other than Lake Lanier.

Lake Lanier is a popular reservoir located northeast of Atlanta, with about 12 million visitors coming to enjoy the water annually.

According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Lake Lanier experienced 57 boating fatalities and 145 drownings between 1999 and 2018. From 2015 to 2018 alone, Lake Lanier saw 43 lake-related deaths.

Georgia's DNR also said that from 2015 to 2018, Lanier had 128 boating accidents.

During the summer of 2012, Lake Lanier caught national attention when the step-son of famous singer, Usher, died after sustaining injuries in a jet ski that ran over him while he was inner tubing.

The deaths have not slowed down at Lake Lanier in 2022. Since Memorial Day, four people have drowned in the lake, with an additional two other victims dying on the lake on June 23 and June 24.

The Hall County Sheriff's Office has some words of caution and a warning for those who want to visit Lake Lanier.

"If part of your lake time includes consumption of adult beverages, make sure you have a designated boat operator.", the Hall County Sheriff's Office said.

If you or anyone you know has plans of visiting Lake Lanier, please be careful!

