This SC Town Is Considered One of the “Best Small Towns” in America

For many years now, there has been an ongoing debate about the best small towns in America. According to "Town & Country" magazine, a few towns in the running are Damariscotta, Maine, Galena, Illinois, Pella, Iowa, Welch, West Virginia, and Wolfeboro, New Hampshire.

However, there is a small town in South Carolina that keeps popping up on these lists - and that town is none other than Greenville, South Carolina.

Greenville is known for its "unique charm" and "energetic spirit", and it has gotten some recognition from some big-time publications as a result of that.

Greenville was named:

-One of the "Best Small Cities in the U.S." by National Geographic Traveler, one of "The South's Most Tasteful Small Towns" by Forbes in 2020, one of the "Best Farmer's Markets in The South" by Southern Living in 2020,"Favorite Food Cities of the Past Decade" (they were #3) in Matador magazine in 2019, one of the "Top Places to Retire" in Where to Retire", in 2019

In addition to all of their rewards, another great thing about Greenville is the location. Greenville is just hours away from cities such as Asheville, NC, and other mountain towns, Charlotte, NC, and Atlanta, GA.

So for those that love the small town life, but every once in a while want to explore big cities, Greenville is the perfect fit!

Probably one of the biggest reasons for Greenville getting more national attention is the fact that the economy there is growing. It is attracting Fortune 500 companies such as 3M, Lockheed, and GE.

As a result, it has attracted a lot of young professionals and has earned the title of one of the "Best Cities for Young Adults" by Forbes Magazine", coming in at #13.

What do you think? Is Greenville, SC the "Best Small Town" in America? If not, what are some other candidates?

Kennardo James