The Most Underrated Theater on the Grand Strand

The most underrated theater in Myrtle Beach, "The Asher Theatre", has one of the best live shows in town. "The Asher Theatre"

The Grand Strand is well-known for having great live-shows as well as a plethora of theaters' with great entertainment.

Some of the well known ones include The Carolina Opry - Calvin Gilmore Theater, The Alabama Theater, and Legend In Concert. All of them put on great shows.

However, one of the most underrated theaters' on the Grand Strand is "The Asher Theatre".

"The Asher Theatre" first opened in Myrtle Beach in 2018 and the show includes stand-up comedy, impressions, music and improvisation.

The main attraction of the show is "The Man of a Thousand Voices", James Stephens III, who is also the co-owner of the theater.

Stephens, a native of Dillon, SC, is a seasoned veteran in the entertainment business and has worked with dozens of legends in the industry.

Stephens toured with the Temptations, appeared on Def Comedy Jam, appeared on stage with Jim Carrey, and even once introduced Richard Pryor.

"You can come to my show four times a year for 10 years and you will get a different show every time." Stephens said in an interview with "Grand Strand Magazine".

"I've got 1,000 voices, and you might only hear 15 of them in one show." Stephens added.

"The Asher Theatre" is also the home of the "Original Yo' Mama Joke Store". The store is located in the theater lobby and has drawings, graphics, and books. Proceeds from the "Yo Mama" store benefit area children, and Stephens has raised well over $150,000 from the sales of the products.

In addition to live shows, "The Asher Theatre" also offers conference space and teaching facilities. Stephens' wife, Grace, serves as administrator for the theater and oversees the conference center.

"The Asher Theatre" is located at 3237 Waccamaw Boulevard, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579. To buy tickets, you can call the box office at 1-843-903-3100 or email them at TheAsherTheatre@gmail.com.

Kennardo James