Myrtle Beach, SC

The Most Underrated Theater on the Grand Strand

Kennardo G. James

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33E7lD_0glUsPSn00
The most underrated theater in Myrtle Beach, "The Asher Theatre", has one of the best live shows in town."The Asher Theatre"

The Grand Strand is well-known for having great live-shows as well as a plethora of theaters' with great entertainment.

Some of the well known ones include The Carolina Opry - Calvin Gilmore Theater, The Alabama Theater, and Legend In Concert. All of them put on great shows.

However, one of the most underrated theaters' on the Grand Strand is "The Asher Theatre".

"The Asher Theatre" first opened in Myrtle Beach in 2018 and the show includes stand-up comedy, impressions, music and improvisation.

The main attraction of the show is "The Man of a Thousand Voices", James Stephens III, who is also the co-owner of the theater.

Stephens, a native of Dillon, SC, is a seasoned veteran in the entertainment business and has worked with dozens of legends in the industry.

Stephens toured with the Temptations, appeared on Def Comedy Jam, appeared on stage with Jim Carrey, and even once introduced Richard Pryor.

"You can come to my show four times a year for 10 years and you will get a different show every time." Stephens said in an interview with "Grand Strand Magazine".

"I've got 1,000 voices, and you might only hear 15 of them in one show." Stephens added.

"The Asher Theatre" is also the home of the "Original Yo' Mama Joke Store". The store is located in the theater lobby and has drawings, graphics, and books. Proceeds from the "Yo Mama" store benefit area children, and Stephens has raised well over $150,000 from the sales of the products.

In addition to live shows, "The Asher Theatre" also offers conference space and teaching facilities. Stephens' wife, Grace, serves as administrator for the theater and oversees the conference center.

"The Asher Theatre" is located at 3237 Waccamaw Boulevard, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579. To buy tickets, you can call the box office at 1-843-903-3100 or email them at TheAsherTheatre@gmail.com.

Kennardo James

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# entertainment# business

Comments / 2

Published by

My name is Kennardo "Greg" James and I started writing news based stories in January 2022. I will deliver news that you need to be aware of with an unbiased lens and bring attention to things that need awareness.

Myrtle Beach, SC
114 followers

More from Kennardo G. James

Mullins, SC

This SC Native Went From "Homeless to Multimillionaire"

This SC went from being homeless to a multimillionaire, and explains how he did it.JT's personal website. This SC native, born and raised in Mullins, SC, has a lot going on for himself nowadays, and has a track record and a list of accolades that many would love to have.

Read full story
10 comments

19 Million U.S. Students Attended Racially Segregated Schools According to a 2021 Report

A new report shows that a third, or 19 million, U.S. students attended racially segregated schools in 2021.Pexels. A shocking report released by the Government Accountability Office shows that more than a third of U.S. students attended a racially segregated public school during the 2020-2021 school year, according to NBC News.

Read full story
6 comments
Myrtle Beach, SC

This is a Must Visit When You Are in the Myrtle Beach Area

Freewoods Farm is the only living farm museum in the United States, and a must visit while in Myrtle BeachDaniel Clarke. There are many great attractions and things to do while in Myrtle Beach, SC, however, there is one place that has flown under the radar over the years.

Read full story
6 comments
Conway, SC

An SC Physician Speaks Out About the State Planning To Give Access to Birth Control Without Doctor’s Prescription

Family physician, Dr. Winston McIVer, talks about a proposed new law in South Carolina, the "Pharmacy Access Act"Conway Medical Center website. A well respected doctor in Conway, South Carolina is speaking out about a new law that will allow South Carolinians to have access to birth control over the counter - without a doctor's prescription.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy