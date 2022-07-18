19 Million U.S. Students Attended Racially Segregated Schools According to a 2021 Report

A new report shows that a third, or 19 million, U.S. students attended racially segregated schools in 2021. Pexels

A shocking report released by the Government Accountability Office shows that more than a third of U.S. students attended a racially segregated public school during the 2020-2021 school year, according to NBC News.

The report was released on Thursday, July 14, 2022, and is a 45-page analysis that revealed a third, equaling 19 million, students across the U.S. attended schools where 75% of their peers were of the same race or ethnicity.

The GOA report also found that 14% of students attended schools where an astounding 90% or more of the students were of a single race or ethnicity.

Although the report suggested that the student population has become more diverse over the years, it did say that there is still a lot of work to be done.

"Ensuring equal access to educational opportunity - a key component of the Department of Education's mission - remains a persistent challenge." Jackie Nowicki, the lead author of the study said.

GAO went on to explain why they did the study.

"It is widely recognized that a history of discriminatory practices has contributed to inequities in education, intertwined with disparities in wealth, income, and housing." The report said.

"Because district boundaries typically define the schools a student can attend and public education is partially funded by local property tax revenues, lower-income communities generally have fewer resources available for schools." The report said.

"For example, GAO previously reported that students who are poor, Black, and Hispanic generally attend schools with fewer resources and worse outcomes." The report continued.

For more information on this report, you can contact Jacqueline M. Nowicki at (617) 788-0580 or nowickij@goa.gov.