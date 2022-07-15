Conway, SC

An SC Physician Speaks Out About the State Planning To Give Access to Birth Control Without Doctor’s Prescription

Kennardo G. James

Family physician, Dr. Winston McIVer, talks about a proposed new law in South Carolina, the "Pharmacy Access Act"Conway Medical Center website

A well respected doctor in Conway, South Carolina is speaking out about a new law that will allow South Carolinians to have access to birth control over the counter - without a doctor's prescription.

Dr. Winston McIver is a family physician at Waccamaw Primary Care in Conway, South Carolina and had a lot to say about the new law.

"This topic is very touchy, but as a physician I must chime in'. McIver said.

"I am certainly not trying to tell a woman what to do with her body, but women must be advised that taking birth control is more intricate than just reducing the chances of getting pregnant. In fact, birth control is not for all women". McIver continued.

McIver explained that the reason why birth control is not for all women is because in some cases it can increase the risk of blood clots, breast cancer, and heart attacks.

"I strongly encourage women to have the birth control talk with your physician to see if you are at risk by taking birth control and get the appropriate dosage if indicated instead of just walking in a store to buy it. Please have this physician/patient talk, women, please". McIver said.

McIver went on to say that if you do take birth control, do self breast exams monthly, get your physician to do breast exams, and get mammograms.

McIver ended his statement by saying that he is "not knocking birth control", however, "knowledge is power". He also added that he is not just a physician but a "girl dad".

Kennardo "Greg" James

