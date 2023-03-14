Ride-Share Drivers in California Can Now Get Minimum Compensation, Healthcare Subsidies and More

On Monday, a California appeals court ruled that Uber and Lyft may continue to classify its drivers as independent contractors. This decision overturned the prior lower-court judgment which had prohibited such treatment of its ride-sharing personnel.

Photo by Paul Hanaoka on Unsplash

**This article is based on information sourced from government websites and articles, cited within the story**

In a landmark ruling, California's Supreme Court recently decided in favor of Proposition 22, overturning an earlier decision that declared the proposition unconstitutional. The app companies' victory gives them continued ability to classify their drivers as independent contractors and effectively draw out employees’ rights & protections.

The state, a collective of companies and other entities have succeeded in their mission, as the ruling on Monday supported them. This momentous resolution has major implications for labor regulation throughout one of the nation's largest states.

By passing Prop. 22, California ushered in a new era of worker classification evaluation: ride-share drivers could be considered independent contractors and not employees. This decision protected hundreds of thousands from missing out on minimum wage or overtime laws– plus added benefits like safety training and healthcare subsidies based off the amount driven – all while providing Uber & similar companies with liability protection for certain standards that were previously required by employee status alone.

Ride-share companies made a bold statement at the polls in California, investing heavily and rallying their drivers to support Prop 22. Despite being one of the priciest ballot issues ever seen in the state, with ride-share companies contributing over $181 million to the “Yes” campaign, it passed with an impressive 58.6% majority vote. This reflects strong public opinion on both sides of this hotly contested debate.

In a major victory for labor rights, ride-share drivers successfully challenged Proposition 22 in court and won an initial ruling. However, the California justices from the 1st District Court of Appeal recently ruled to uphold this proposition - ultimately defying their predecessors' decision with a 63-page opinion issued Monday.

--------------------------------------

What do you think?

--------------------------------------

If you’re also interested in writing as a side hustle, sign up to be a contributor.

If you enjoy my writing and want more, feel free to follow me on NewsBreak. Thank you