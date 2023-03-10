American Woman Recounts Encounter with "Police Cartel" Amid News of Four Kidnapped Last Week

Kendra M.

The kidnapping of four Americans who were on a medical trip in Mexico has brought to light the issues faced by the booming medical tourism industry in the country. Most people travel to Mexico for affordable and accessible procedures, but with it can come risks — as evidenced by this recent event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gzRWF_0lEYGFh700
Photo byJorge AguilaronUnsplash

**This article is based on information sourced from social media and news websites, cited within the story**

To be clear, the event has been recognized as a rare instance of brutality within the medical tourism industry. But with two fatalities, even though Americans should be cautious about visiting Mexico right now, many American patients do not seem to be deterred by this event.

Amid the news of the tragedy last week, One American rapper, singer, songwriter and actress, KaMillion recounts her recent trip to Mexico and how she was pulled over, searched and robbed by "Police Cartel". In her post she says:

...pulled us over saw money in our bags and tried to collect money...They took 1500 from the stylist and asked where's the rest."

She also said she will never go to Mexico again and is thankful to have not been hurt. Watch the video on her Instagram below.

Since the incident, the Mexican cartel has apologized for the kidnapping and has turned over five men who were responsible.

--------------------------------------

What do you think?

--------------------------------------

# Mexico# tourism# medical# kidnapped# travel

Comments / 0

Published by

News about Georgia and beyond on social media, finances, relationships, and business.

Atlanta, GA
10K followers

