Man Refuses to Help Pay $50,000 For Childhood Bully's Cancer Treatment

Bullying during childhood can have an immense psychological impact on a person, leaving deep scars that may last into adulthood. In many cases, victims of bullying become more prone to anxiety and depression in their later years as they struggle to come to terms with the experiences from their past. It is essential that parents, teachers, and caregivers recognize signs of childhood bullying so it can be addressed quickly and effectively for the benefit of the child's mental health.

Photo by Evilicio inc. on Unsplash

**This article is based on information sourced from social media and websites, cited within the story**

One man talks about how he remembers being bullied as a child and takes that into consideration when presented the opportunity to help his childhood bully as an adult. His childhood bully's name is Brad. Brad is 26-years-old and has been diagnosed with a rare form of Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma. Brad's family is trying to raise $50,000 for his treatment. The man can't help to think about how horrible Brad was in high school.

He says:

Brad used to treat me like [omitted] in high school, he was constantly making fun of my weight and calling me offensive nicknames. I can't say I felt good when I learned about his diagnosis, but I didn't shed any tears either.

One day a girl, Anna, added all their former classmates in a group message and asked if they would donate to help Brad. Even if the amount donated was small, anything would help. She also asked to send a "thumbs up" after they donated so they could have confirmation. Just about everyone in the group donated except the man.

Of course, Anna noticed and asked the man if he saw her message.

He explains what he told her:

That's when I wrote that I don't plan to donate because of the way Brad treated me in high school.

A few people in the group felt like he was overreacting and they are all grown now. They said he should leave that "stuff" in the past. The man ended up leaving the group because he didn't want to sit there and argue with anyone.

He concluded:

None of them stood up for me when Brad was bullying me and most of them laughed at his dumb jokes.

The man asks if he is the one in the wrong.

--------------------------------------

What do you think?

--------------------------------------

If you’re also interested in writing as a side hustle, sign up to be a contributor.

If you enjoy my writing and want more, feel free to follow me on NewsBreak. Thank you