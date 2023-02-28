Wife's Parents Refuse to Let Husband Sleep In the Same Bed as Her; Husband Has to Book a Hotel Room Instead

In a previous story we wrote about what a woman and her husband thought when her parents told them they had to sleep in separate rooms. This seems to happen amongst newly weds and parents often because here is another story about a different couple going through the same issue. Of course, when we are younger we expect our parents to have strict rules about who spends the night, but about when we are grown and married?

In a Reddit post, one man describes his situation. He and his wife just got married and they live across the country from her parents. One day, the parents invited them to come visit for a few days and they were excited to accept the offer. Everything was going well when they arrive.

He explains:

...her dad and I watched football while she caught up with her mom and sisters, and then we had a really nice dinner.

But then things took a turn when it was the end of the night and they wouldn't allow him to sleep in the same bed as his wife. They wanted him to sleep on the couch instead. He thought they were joking, but they weren't.

He explains how he felt and what happened next:

I had a problem with the implication that I shouldn't be allowed to sleep next to my wife, and I also have a bad back and the couch did not look the least bit comfortable (they don't have a guest room).

After arguing back and forth for a bit, I decided to leave and book a hotel. I told my wife she didn't have to come with me, she chose to stay and I said I'd come back the next day. I went off to a Marriott about 10m away and got a good night's sleep, trying to not let the whole situation bother me.

The next morning the wife told him that her parents wanted him to apologizes for leaving the way he did. He was willing to apologize but they need to acknowledge what they did wrong too. The parents didn't take too kindly to this.

He says:

About 10 minutes later, I hear back from her, and she tells me that not only will they not apologize for it, they are now insisting I need to come back and stay on the couch for the rest of our visit, and if I don't agree to this, I'm not welcome back in the house.

The man then refused to apologize or come back just to sleep on the couch. His wife's sisters try to explain to him that this just the way things are with their parents and he should come back for his wife's sake. They'd rather it not turn into a family feud.

He concluded, saying:

I don't care what they think and I'm willing to treat the rest of this trip as a solo vacation, go sightseeing and meet my wife back at the airport at the end of the week.

