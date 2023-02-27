Husband Who Recently Graduated College Threatens to Divorce Wife if She Chooses to Go to School Over Having a Family

After years of dreaming about finally getting her degree, this wife was suddenly hit with a heartbreaking ultimatum from her husband. Now she must weigh the options between staying married with no college degree or getting a divorce and living out her dreams. She tells her story on Reddit.

The woman got married young at the age of 23. Together with her husband, they created a plan for the future: a goal to focus on, and often sacrifices that needed to be made in order to reach them. Achieving their dreams as individuals while still growing together as a couple was no small feat. She admits that they have struggled when it comes to their careers and figuring out which paths to take.

She explains:

By the time we were 23 neither of us had graduated college yet. So I decided then that because we still needed to survive, I would work to provide for us while my husband focused on earning his degree since he only had 3 years left for his degree. We came to an agreement that he would solely focus on finishing his degree so that he could in turn provide for us while I focused on med school solely down the line.

Going back to school and getting a degree can be a daunting prospect for couples who are worried about their financial situation. Taking on extra hours of work brings its own complications such as less time available for anything, let alone leisure activities or quality time spent together as a couple. Pursuing an education is nonetheless seen as one of the most effective ways for couples to obtain career advancement and attaining better paying jobs in the future, making it even harder to decide whether it is worth the risk.

3 years has passed and the husband finished his degree. The woman is now ready to turn over the roll of being the bread winner to her husband, so she can then focus on her own degree. However, when she brought up the deal they made, the husband seemed to have other plans.

She says:

I talk to him about school plans and he begins to say that he wants to start a family now and doesn't think we could work out starting a family and all my attention being on med school.

She reminded him that this isn't what they agreed on, but he didn't seem to care:

He told me "well I think right now is the perfect time to start a family and I want one, so if you choose to go to school over our family, I'll be forced to part ways with you." I stood there in complete shock of what he said to me, but ultimately decided that I love my husband, but not enough to give up on my education/goal.

She has decided to divorce him because she has been providing for their family for the past three years on the condition that they would switch roles so that she could pursue her dream as well. However, her husband is now refusing to keep his end of the bargain.

