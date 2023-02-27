DeSantis Punishes Disney for Speaking out Against His Republican Political Agenda

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis sure is flexing his muscles by signing off on a new bill that gives him more control over Disney. It looks like he's not too happy with the entertainment giant's attitudes towards his political positions, because this bill seems to be something of a punishment for speaking against them.

By passing a new law, Florida has effectively taken control of the Reedy Creek Improvement District that was previously heavily influenced by Disney. This district has been responsible for enforcing local laws in Central Florida for more than half a century. With this new law, the governor will be able to appoint five members of his choosing to the board, thus overriding any influence that Disney may have had over the district.

“Today, the corporate kingdom finally comes to an end,” DeSantis said Monday at a Reedy Creek fire station in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. “There’s a new sheriff in town and accountability will be the order of the day.”

Disney released a statement last year expressing their discontent with a Florida bill restricting certain classroom instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity. After public outcry, Disney attempted to get the law repealed or struck down by the courts, a sign of their determination to protect LGBT rights. Sadly, Governor DeSantis later signed the bill into law.

DeSantis' appointees will be in charge of things like taxes, building, and borrowing money for projects near Disney World. This also renames Reedy Creek as the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District. Renaming the district means that Disney World can't use eminent domain anymore and removes some other powers, that it never used before, like building its own airport or nuclear plant.

Even though some Republicans praise his decision, DeSantis' move does not go without criticism. Some GOP officials like Former Vice President Mike Pence and New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu have voiced their concerns.

