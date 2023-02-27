Man Takes in 13-year-old Niece After Her Parents Passed Away But Has Regrets as She Has Tantrums; Tells Her "Pack a bag"

A man adopts his niece after both of her parents pass away, but when his relationship with the tween became a little rocky, he started to have second thoughts. He explains his story in a Reddit post.

**This article is based on information sourced from social media and websites, cited within the story**

The man starts his story by explaining how he got in this predicament to begin with.

Hey says:

My [sister-in-law] passed away 12 years and my brother passed away 4 years ago. They had a daughter who is 13 years old now. After my brother passed away both me and my [sister-in-law's] brother tried to adopt my niece but as my niece didn't have much of a relationship with her mom's family I was obviously the better option so I ended up adopting her.

The grief of orphaned children is a truly heartbreaking situation. Not only do they have to cope with the immense loss of one parent, but two - an unfathomable scenario that can take its toll on their mental well-being for years to come. The emotional effects are real and deeply profound according to many psychology experts.

With that in mind, taking care of his niece hasn't been so easy for the man. There have been times where they have an argument and the niece will say some things she doesn't mean.

He explains:

Recently my niece has got this very annoying habit that whenever we have a disagreement she says she would rather go and live with her other uncle. I know she doesn't mean it because 1. she barely knows her other uncle 2. I have a high-paying job and I'm able to provide things that most people aren't able to provide so she is too spoiled to be able to live with anyone else.

The niece has said this to the man multiple times before, but one day the man couldn't take it anymore and called the girl's bluff.

He said:

This time I told her to go pack a bag. She went to her room. An hour later I went to her room and asked her if she is ready. She said she didn't mean what she said and doesn't really want to go. I told her that she should go anyway, she'll stay for a week and then she can tell me if she wants to stay there or come back home. She insisted that she already knows where she wants to stay but I told her to get in the car and drove her there.

He really did take her to her uncle's house and left her there for a week. After a week, he picked her up and brought her home but the niece hasn't talked to him since. He wonders if he was too harsh on the girl.

--------------------------------------

What do you think?

--------------------------------------

