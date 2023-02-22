East Palestine, OH

Buttigieg plans to visit Ohio after being quiet for 10 days post East Palestine train derailement

Kendra M.

On Thursday, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will visit the town of East Palestine, Ohio to survey the damage from a chemical train derailment that caused serious health and environmental risks. After more than two weeks of worry, residents are ready to have their questions answered and gain knowledge of preventative measures to stop future incidents.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZTtGL_0kwQbnIj00
Photo byAnkush MindaonUnsplash

**This article is based on information sourced from news websites, cited within the story**

After resident pleas and Republican criticisms, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is showing up in person to aid the communities impacted by a recent train crash. After waiting 10 days to respond, Buttigieg has come to terms with the fact that he should have addressed the crisis sooner. His reasoning for taking so long to show interest was because his priority was giving NTSB their freedom to investigate what happened - but now he's ready for action!

The secretary will hear about the NTSB investigation into the crash, as well as get an up-to-date report on how things are unfolding. Officials from other government agencies like the Federal Railroad Administration and Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration will also be in East Palestine to share their insights and reveal what they've found so far. The public can expect initial findings released by Thursday - promising insight that could shed more light onto this accident!

As a result to the derailment in Ohio, 1.1 million gallons of water and 15,000 pounds of soil have been contaminated with chemicals harmful for both humans and the environment. These toxic chemicals on board included vinyl chloride, ethylhexyl acrylate and more. Outraged locals have criticized the government for their sluggish response in providing aid and assistance.

On Tuesday, the EPA put Norfolk Southern on notice that they would be responsible for taking care of all messes related to the derailment. From having to foot the bill for any contaminated land or water cleanup services and hosting public meetings in order to keep everyone in the loop with details about what went wrong!

