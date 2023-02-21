Woman Thinks Her Sister Is Too Young to Marry; Sister Says Woman is "Controlling" and "Judgemental"

Marriage is truly a momentous occasion and it's incredible to have someone to share life with. Unfortunately, there have been more divorces in recent years than in the past; however, this doesn't mean that marriage is any less beautiful or important. We may not quite understand why certain marriages don't work out but being able to explore other options and learn from our mistakes allows us to grow in ways that are impossible had we stayed inside our comfort zones.

Photo by Alekon pictures on Unsplash

**This article is based on information sourced from social media and websites, cited within the story**

One woman talks about warning her sister of what getting married too young could result in. However, her sister did not heed her warning and says her life is her life.

The woman's sister is 23-years-old and engaged. The woman believes her sister's fiancé is a great guy, but she thinks they are too young to get married.

She explains:

My sister's brain is still developing and it's not like we are from an area where getting married young is the norm, so there isn't any outside pressure on her.

She knows it isn't her business but she cares about her sister and doesn't want to see her end up divorced.

She told her sister:

...people getting married this young are much more likely to divorce.

The woman thought her sister would say that she loves her boyfriend and they will never get a divorce or some other "naive rose-colored thing".

But instead her sister said:

...she doesn't care if they'll divorce. She won't put her life on hold for some statistics about other people's lives and if it turns out to be a mistake, so be it. Divorcing is easier than ever and if her marriage doesn't work out, that's okay.

The woman was shocked and disgusted. She thinks her sister's views on marriage confirmed that she shouldn't get married.

In her own words:

She isn't committed to her boyfriend, she wants to get married for all the wrong reasons and I'm disappointed in her as a person.

But, the sister says it is her life and that the woman should "get one of her own" and stop being so controlling and judgemental. The woman never thought of herself as judgemental and asks if she was in the wrong to talk to her sister this way.

--------------------------------------

What do you think?

--------------------------------------

If you’re also interested in writing as a side hustle, sign up to be a contributor .

If you enjoy my writing and want more, feel free to follow me on NewsBreak. Thank you