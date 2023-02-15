New Mexico raised teacher pay 20%, Mississippi more than 10%; see what other states are doing

Many teachers throughout the nation are underpaid and overworked, yet the prospects of federal legislation boosting teacher pay look slim. In addition to the fact that most Republicans don't have an appetite for setting such policies at the federal level, many states have their own ideas about how best to pay teachers and yet can't agree on any one policy.

Even though teacher salaries in each state vary drastically, with some paying significantly more than others, the hope for a federal directive for minimum wage for teachers seems unlikely. This is a problem because it makes it difficult for teachers from one state to be able to move comfortably to another without a drastic change in salary or benefits — something that could be improved by standardized wage guidelines set at the federal level.

From coast to coast, state leaders are paving the way for increased teacher salaries. Here are some examples:

New Mexico: In spring 2022, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, a Democrat, signed into law a groundbreaking bill which significantly increased base salaries by an average of 20%. Her commitment to improving wages and working conditions was met with overwhelming success as there was no opposition within the Legislature.

Mississippi teachers finally received the financial boost they deserved when Gov. Tate Reeves signed into law a substantial salary increase – raising salaries by an average of more than 10% and totaling $5,100 extra on their annual paycheck. Florida: Gov. DeSantis recently announced significant changes to the Florida budget enabling teachers to receive a starting salary of $47,000 - benefiting thousands of educators across the state.

Gov. DeSantis recently announced significant changes to the Florida budget enabling teachers to receive a starting salary of $47,000 - benefiting thousands of educators across the state. Arkansas: Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders is advocating for a groundbreaking plan to boost teacher salaries up to $14,000.

These and more are promising movements by Governors from both sides of the aisle that show bipartisan efforts towards higher educator compensation can be successful in preserving next-generation learning and educational development.

