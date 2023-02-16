Man called his girlfriend "overweight" in a "positive" way; girlfriend feels humiliated

Body positivity is an incredibly important movement that has been gaining more traction in recent times. It promotes the idea that everybody should love their body and be proud of who they are, regardless of how they look. This movement serves to help people gain a healthier outlook on life and themselves, since it discourages society's negative biases towards people with different body types. Both activists and allies alike push this movement forward, but it's hard being an ally and knowing the right things to say.

One man describes his experience being an ally on Reddit. The man's girlfriend is part of a body positivity women’s coalition and the group has discussion panels open to the community. His girlfriend invited him to one of the panels. The topic of the panel was de-stigmatizing the word "fat" as an insult and using it as a "neutral/positive descriptor" instead.

During the panel, the discussion leader asked the man his opinion on what they were talking about. The man's answer, however, was less than ideal for his girlfriend. He said:

I completely agreed with the sentiment. I said that with my girlfriend, I can acknowledge that she is both fat and beautiful at the same time, and those two adjectives are not mutually exclusive like society tells us.

His girlfriend looked at me very shocked and upset, and told him:

We are leaving now.

When they got to the car the girlfriend screamed at him and say he was a “degrading asshole” for “humiliating” her in front of everyone by calling her fat. He was very confused because he thought that was the point of the panel to use the word "fat" positively and to embrace body types. The woman then expressed that she didn't see herself as fat, saying:

...just because she is part of the panel doesn’t mean she is a fat woman herself.

The man was still confused because his girlfriend is "5' 4" and around 260 lbs", so he didn't know that she didn't think of her self as "larger than average". He apologized to her but she still won't talk to him.

