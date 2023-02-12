Woman refuses to go to toxic father's wedding; father says she is 'holding onto small things from childhood'

Whenever we talk of mending relationships with our parents, it can bring on a mixed bag of emotions. We may harbor feelings of resentment, anger, and even sadness when thinking of the past and how our parents have treated us growing up. Many families might even need therapy to help mend the relationship that was broken.

Photo by PikWizard

**This article is based on information sourced from social media and websites, cited within the story**

A young 22-year-old woman, who doesn't have the best relationship with her dad, doesn't want to attend his wedding. She takes to Reddit to explain why. The woman explains that her dad was not a good dad or husband and only did what was necessary for the family because he had to, saying:

Yeah we had food, a home, a comfy bed to sleep in etc, and dad said that he takes care of us because he's obligated to.

He would scream, play the victim, had to always be right and tell them they were disrespecting him all the time. She always had the feeling he considered them as "beneath him and his 'real' (birth) family". She goes on to say:

We grew up in this toxic environment and mom put up with it for the sake of playing happy families in front of everyone.

The mom divorced him eventually and now he is getting married again and wants his daughters to attend the wedding. The young woman declined and said:

I'm not attending the wedding and acting like the loving daughter, for obvious reasons.

The dad's fiancee will have her kids at the wedding to support her and he thinks his kids should do they same. However, neither daughter wants to attend the wedding. He said she is:

...holding onto small things from childhood,

And he explains that the daughters are hurting him by not going. The young woman's mom (previously married to the dad) agrees that they should just go and it's not such a big deal.

--------------------------------------

What do you think? Would you go to the wedding?

--------------------------------------

If you enjoy my writing and want more, feel free to follow me on NewsBreak. Thank you.