Wife wants husband to fire nanny; husband thinks wife is 'insecure' and 'controlling'

Nannies provide families with a much needed source of support in day-to-day life. They can alleviate stress by managing housework and lightening the load for busy parents, allowing them to focus more time and energy on their children. But what happens when you and your nanny have history?

Photo by PikWizard

**This article is based on information sourced from social media and websites, cited within the story**

One man takes to Reddit and describes his dilemma. He and his wife both work full time jobs and have three young children ages 3, 6, and 7. With work becoming more and more demanding they decided they needed a nanny. The husband went through an agency and found a nice woman named Sarah. However, when it came time for Sarah to meet his wife and kids things seemed a little off. He says:

When the day came around and we met her, it turned out that my wife already knew Sarah. It was really awkward. I wasn't sure how they knew each other until afterwards.

His wife explained to him later that her high school boyfriend cheated on her with Sarah, so she felt a little uneasy. However, she was not opposed to hiring Sarah as their nanny:

She wasn't enthusiastic about it but my wife didn't seem to have a problem with Sarah being our nanny at first.

Things were going good, until one day the kids came to him saying they didn't want Sarah to be their nanny anymore. He was shocked because the kids previously loved Sarah:

...my two oldest kids come to me and say that they don't want Sarah to come back. I ask them why and they said she's "evil". I ask why they think she's evil and our 6 year old starts crying and says that Sarah is mean and wants to hurt mommy.

This is of course very upsetting for him so he tells the wife. The wife then admits to telling the kids Sarah was "evil" so he would fire her. He was confused because he thought the wife was okay with Sarah being their nanny. She exclaimed that she was okay, at first, but after thinking about it, it still makes her uncomfortable.

He became mad because he feels like it was wrong to lie to the kids and there was not reason to get rid of the nanny right now. She would have to wait until they found someone else:

I told my wife that we can find another nanny but until then there's no reason to get rid of Sarah, and that she was out of line for trying to weaponise the kids against her when Sarah is no danger to them.

But the wife insisted that they did not wait, go ahead and fire Sarah and instead look for a temporary babysitter. She also didn't believe what she did with the kids was wrong saying:

...she wasn't weaponising the kids, she was just setting boundaries.

This blew up into a big argument where the husband ends up calling the wife "insecure" and "controlling". But the wife feels like he is being inconsiderate of her feelings.

What are your thoughts?

