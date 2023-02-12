United States sends $85 million in earthquake relief assistance to Turkey and Syria

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has deployed 200 personnel along with specialized equipment and canine dogs in Turkey and Syria to help the region after the devastating earthquake on Monday.

The earthquake left more than 80,000 injured. On top of that more than 5 million Syrians could be left homeless due to the disaster. With all of this in mind, the region could use as much help as they can get. Locally, a volunteer search and rescue team called, Syria Civil Defense recently discovered a young boy who was buried beneath rubble. Despite the incredible odds, they found that the boy had been alive for 119 hours after being trapped by debris. This is an astounding result as they previously believed there was no chance of survival after 108 hours of searching.

USAID is also allocating $85 million dollars towards relief efforts in both countries. This funding will be used towards providing food, shelter, supplies and more:

...emergency food and shelter for refugees and newly displaced people, winter supplies to help families brave the cold, critical health care services to provide trauma support, safe drinking water to prevent disease, and hygiene and sanitation assistance to keep people safe and healthy.

The impacts of this devastating earthquake can be felt across both Turkey and Syria; however it is reassuring to know that countries around the world are coming together to provide aid during this difficult time. The United States has shown its commitment by deploying a Rapid Response Team along with providing critical resources for those affected by this tragedy through their $85 million dollar fund allocation plan. By doing so they continue making progress towards helping those affected rebuild their lives after this catastrophic event.

