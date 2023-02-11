Risk of bacterial contamination in Fabuloso products; company announces a recall of 5 million bottles

Fabuloso is a household cleaner that many people use on a daily basis, but now the company has recently issued a recall due to “a risk of bacterial growth.” This recall affects nearly 5 million bottles of the multi-purpose cleaner and it is important to be aware of these potential health risks.

The Recall Details

Fabuloso recently announced a recall of nearly 5 million bottles of their multi-purpose cleaner due to the risk for bacterial growth. The contamination occurred during production and was caused by preservative levels that did not meet expectations, resulting in the grown of Pseudomonas species. These bacteria are commonly found in soil and water, making those with weakened immune systems or pre-existing medical conditions particularly vulnerable; it is possible for the bacteria to enter into one's body if inhaled, introduced through eyes or via an opening on skin surface.

The bottles were manufactured between December 14th 2022 and January 23rd 2023. If you have a Fabuloso product check their special website to see if you were affect. If you were affected, you could also apply for a refund.

It is important for customers to take note of this recall as soon as possible in order to avoid any health risks associated with using contaminated cleaners. If you have used this product recently it is also important that you consult with your doctor in order to monitor any potential symptoms associated with exposure to Pseudomonas species bacteria.

Do you use Fabuloso or any other cleaning products that are similar?

