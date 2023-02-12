Biden orders military to take down a "high-altitude object," previously suspected Chinese surveillance ballon in Alaska

The Department of Defense reported that they identified an unknown aircraft flying over Alaska. On Friday, President Biden gave the order to shoot down the high-altitude object.

US officials have been keeping an eye on a Chinese spying operation involving high-altitude surveillance balloons across the globe. One of these balloons was found traveling across the US last week. The Pentagon reported that, even though the object was suspected to be the Chinese surveillance balloon previously mentioned, it was not similar in shape or size.

Due to the potential threat it posed to air traffic, the Federal Aviation Administration issued a temporary flight restriction in the area while the object was being taken care of. Pentagon press secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder told CNN:

"You have to look at each individual case on its own merits. In this particular case, given the fact that it was operating at an altitude that posed a reasonable threat to civilian air traffic, the determination was made and the president gave the order to take it down."

After completion of this mission President Biden declared it was a "success”.

It is clear that appropriate preventative measures were taken, which allowed those involved in the mission to mitigate any possible risks before they escalated into more dangerous circumstances.

