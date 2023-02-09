Plane safety: which seat should you choose?

Whenever you board an airplane, you’re probably concerned with finding a seat that’s comfortable or one that’s convenient. But have you ever thought of which seat would be the safest? According to 35 years of plane accident data, the middle rear seats of an aircraft have the lowest fatality rate. Here’s why – plus some other safety tips for air travel.

Photo by Eva Darron on Unsplash

**This article is based on information sourced from websites, cited within the story**

Why Are Middle Seats in Last Row the Safest?

CNN helped break down why this makes sense. Sitting next to an exit row in the middle of a plane will always provide the fastest exit however, they are near the wings which hold fuel. So that's not too safe if something were to happen. Additionally, if a plane when down, the seats at the front of the plane would experience impact first, making the seats in the back of the plane safer as well.

Finally, since the passengers seated in the middle are surrounded by other passengers on either side, there is more padding for added safety. Therefore, if 1 + 1 + 1 = 3, that would leave the middle seats in the back of the plane as the safest place to sit. Of course, certain types of emergencies may dictate survivability differently and larger planes are more structurally sound, but the data holds true across the types of aircraft.

Other Safety Tips for Air Travel

In general, air travel is still considered to be one of the safest modes of transport with only 287 fatalities reported in 2019. However, these tips can help maximize your safety when flying:

Know where your closest exits are located and make sure you have access

Make sure all carry-on luggage is stowed away properly so it won't become airborne during turbulence

Listen carefully to pre-flight instructions and review safety cards prior to takeoff

Use seatbelts whenever possible – even when seated

Don't drink too much alcohol before or during a flight

Remain alert throughout your flight and watch out for sudden changes in altitude or direction.

Flying remains one of the safest modes of transport today due to advancements in technology and advanced safety protocols. But you can't help but think about ways to make it even safer.

--------------------------------------

What are your thoughts?

--------------------------------------

If you enjoy my writing and want more, feel free to follow me on Newsbreak. Thank you.