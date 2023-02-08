Woman wants to skip best friend's bachelorette party because she is the only single person

Being the only single person at a hang out with a bunch of couples can definitely be awkward. It makes you feel like you don’t belong or that everyone else is part of an exclusive club and you’re not. What do you do in situations where you know you are going to be the only single person in the room? Do you avoid the situation entirely?

Photo by Fernanda Nuso on Unsplash

**This article is based on information sourced from websites, cited within the story**

One woman explains her situation on Reddit when her best friend was making arrangements for their bachelorette party. Traditional bachelorette parties have been a staple of pre-wedding festivities for years. Whether it's having a wild night out with the girls, getting pampered at a spa day, or having an intimate gathering for a few close friends, bachelorette parties offer the perfect opportunity for some serious girl time and celebrating the bride-to-be's transition into married life.

However, the woman's best friend wanted to put a spin on her party by making it a joint bachelorette party where her spouse-to-be was invited and their friends could invite their partners as well. The problem is, the woman is the only single person in their group of friends and she isn't sure if she wants to go. On top of that, the party was very expensive:

If the party was local and didn't have a big price tag, I wouldn't be debating this. But instead it will be in another city and will be for several nights. The cost of the trip will be at least 1000.

She wants to tell her best friend that she can't come, but she feels like her reasoning might be petty.

--------------------------------------

What are your thoughts?

--------------------------------------

If you enjoy my writing and want more, feel free to follow me on Newsbreak. Thank you.