You may be entitled to a max of $250 from Celsius' class-action settlement; deadline in February

Have you purchased a Celsius drink in the past seven years? If so, you may be eligible to be part of a class-action lawsuit settlement with the company. Celsius has agreed to pay out up to $250 per person as part of this settlement.

The lawsuit was sparked over improper labeling of Celsius products. Celsius falsely claims their products to be preservative-free when citric acid can clearly be found in its ingredients. To be clear, citric acid is an effective preservative, extending the shelf life of popular items like jams, canned fruits, and even wine. However, it can also be used to enhance taste, which is what Celsius insists they use it for; to boost flavor as opposed to preserve it. However, they did end up agreeing to a settlement, which provides payment of up to $250 per person who purchased any Celsius drink between January 1, 2015, and November 23, 2022.

The deadline to file a claim is February 13, 2023. Visit the settlement website to learn more.

How the Settlement Works

To be eligible for this settlement payout you must be living in the US and have purchased at least one can of Celsius during the stated date range. If you are unsure if your purchase qualifies, visit the official class-action website and follow the instructions provided there. It states that each can of Celsius will get you $1 towards up to $250 in total payments. For specific products like On-theGo or Flo Fusion powdered drinks, you can receive $5 per package of 14. Note that you must have the receipts to receive payment for everything you purchased. Without receipts you can only claim $20 per household.

