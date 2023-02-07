Family expects 16-year-old daughter to take care of her niece after sister was arrested for driving intoxicated

Babysitting can be incredibly overwhelming, and it's understandable why most people don't take part in it without receiving some kind of compensation. Whether it's a family member or not, tending to a child is a serious undertaking and can require an enormous amount of energy.

One 16-year-old girl took to Reddit to express her frustrations with her mom and sister over babysitting her niece. The girl's 26-year-old sister got arrested for driving intoxicated with her daughter in the car. Their mother got temporary custody of the child, but asked the 16-year-old to babysit because she can't always be there:

My mother got temporary custody but she had work and asked if I could babysit her.

The girl agreed to babysit but only for three days and no more because she has to focus on her studies. The girl says she loves her niece but she is not disciplined:

I love my niece but she’s a handful. My mom and sister don’t do anything if she does something wrong.

The mom got upset at this and feels like she should watch the child for as long they need her to because family helps family. But the young girl again said she would only watch her niece for three days and anything after three days, she'd ask for compensation:

I’ll watch my niece but only for a few days and in that time she could look for someone either that or she pays me.

It is not uncommon for family members to pay their family to take care of their kids, especially for an extended period of time.

When the mom confronted the 16-year-old's dad, he agreed with his daughter. He mentioned that every time she stays with the mom, it seems like she is expected to take on the responsibility of babysitting:

My dad told her that I was bound to start refusing to babysit as every time I visit (I live with my dad) I get turned into a babysitter for pets and children without pay.

The mom and the girl's other sisters feel like she is being unreasonable, but the 16-year-old doesn't want to risk failing her classes for a mistake her sister made especially when she isn't getting paid to babysit.

