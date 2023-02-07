Dad tells family to either take care of their dog or rehome it; wife and kids think its unfair

Having a dog is definitely a commitment. Though man's best friend is capable of providing unconditional love, joy and companionship, owning one also involves considerable sacrifice and responsibility. Taking care of a dog means making sure it has proper nutrition, exercise, medical care, training and socialization which can equate to lots of time and money. Responsible ownership requires not just time but dedication to provide all these things as dogs rely on us for their well-being.

Photo by Luke MacGillivray on Unsplash

**This article is based on information sourced from social media and news websites, cited within the story**

One man is upset because his wife and kids begged him to get a dog and now they won't take care of it. He talks about his frustrations in a Reddit post. The man did not want the dog to begin with and he explains that he doesn't even like dogs saying:

I am not a dog person. They seem like very fine people but they are just not for me.

Even so, he allowed his family to finally get a puppy under the condition that he didn't have to do anything. He explains the deal they made:

The deal was that I wouldn't have to walk it or clean up after it and that they would take care of it.

The wife and kids kept up their end of the bargain for about a year and a half. However, once COVID passed and the dog wasn't a puppy anymore it seemed like everyone lost interest. Now the man finds himself taking care of the dog a lot:

So for about two years now I have been walking it because it needs exercise. I have to buy it food because my wife forgets. I have to walk around the back yard before I mow to make sure I'm not going to run over it's turds.

He is sick of it and finally gives his family an ultimatum: either they take care of the dog, rehome it or pay someone to take care of it. He says he will gladly take the money from their allowances and house budget to pay someone else to do the duties they don't want to do.

The wife and kids got upset and said the dog really likes him, but the man says:

Of course the thing likes me, I take care of it, which I don't want to do.

He even took out their written agreement from three years ago that everyone signed. The agreement was, the dog is not his responsibility. His family thinks he is being too harsh, but he thinks his ultimatum is fair.

What are your thoughts?

