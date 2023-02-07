Georgia residents could see one-time $500 relief rebate from $1 billion pot

Governor Brian Kemp has proposed using $1 billion of the state's $6.6billion budget surplus to make one-time direct payments, similar to House Bill 1302 that was passed last year. The bill was passed in the state House but is waiting to be debated in the state Senate. According to the Georgia Department of Revenue, if passed, this bill would give married couples up to $500, head of household filers up to $375 and single adults up to $250. The rebates are available for those who filed taxes in 2020 and 2021.

Photo by Alexander Mils on Unsplash

**This article is based on information sourced from the websites and articles, cited within the story**

Even though it has been three years since the pandemic began states continue to give out direct payments to help citizens. New Jersey and South Carolina are among the many states that have already passed bills. In New Jersey, eligible renters and homeowners can claim between $450 and $1500, while eligible South Carolina taxpayers received a rebate up to $800 in 2022.

This money is small but it can go a long way towards helping those hard hit by job losses due to the pandemic as well as providing much-needed assistance for families struggling with medical bills or other expenses related to COVID-19. Even now, as grocery prices are skyrocketing at places like Walmart, this many could help put extra food on the table for many.

The impact of these payments is sure to be felt throughout Georgia’s economy if they are approved by the State Senate. With unemployment still high and economic uncertainty on the rise, this could be an invaluable lifeline for many Georgians struggling due to the pandemic. Keep an eye out in the coming weeks as we wait to see if Governor Kemp’s proposal passes through the Senate and becomes reality.

